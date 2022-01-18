In Brief: South Moravian Fire Department Busy Due To Yesterday’s Strong Winds
2
The South Moravian Fire Department reported responding to 34 events in connection with the strong wind, as of 7pm yesterday. Photo credit: HZS JMK.
Brno, Jan 18 (BD) – Most of these cases were fallen trees. Five of them were reported in Brno-mesto district.https://brnodaily.com/2022/01/18/brno/in-brief-south-moravian-fire-department-busy-due-to-yesterdays-strong-winds/https://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/FJUsjsAXEAQNS5r.pnghttps://brnodaily.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/FJUsjsAXEAQNS5r-150x113.pngBrnoNewsBrno,NewsThe South Moravian Fire Department reported responding to 34 events in connection with the strong wind, as of 7pm yesterday. Photo credit: HZS JMK.Brno, Jan 18 (BD) - Most of these cases were fallen trees. Five of them were reported in Brno-mesto district.BD StaffBD Staff team@brnodaily.czAdministratorBrno Daily - English News and Events in Brno.Brno Daily