The South Moravian Fire Department reported responding to 34 events in connection with the strong wind, as of 7pm yesterday. Photo credit: HZS JMK.

Brno, Jan 18 (BD) – Most of these cases were fallen trees. Five of them were reported in Brno-mesto district.

