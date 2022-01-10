













According to the Department of Clinical Microbiology and Immunology at Brno University Hospital (FN Brno), the proportion of the SARS-CoV-2 omicron variant among Covid-19 cases in Brno is increasing continuously. Photo credit: FN Brno.

FN Brno reports that at the beginning of January, 40% of positive samples of Covid-19 were found to be the Omicron variant, according to PCR tests. Since the first detection of the mutation, there have been 157 cases of the Omicron variant. On Monday and Tuesday last week, the local laboratory performed 749 tests, of which 188 were positive; 146 of those were submitted for discriminatory PCR testing, which revealed 59 cases of the Omicron variant.

According to FN Brno, most patients with Omicron show no symptoms or very mild symptoms. “If people have any symptoms, they most often report a cough, runny nose, chills, muscle and joint pain,” said the hospital in a press release.

Only one patient with the new coronavirus mutation is hospitalized at FN Brno, but they initially went to the hospital due to other long-term health problems.