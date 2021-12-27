













A revised version of the emergency measures will apply from December 29th to January 2nd. Only four people will now be allowed to sit at the same table in restaurants, instead of the previous six. For public or private events, the new limit will be a maximum of 50 people at the same time in one place. Credit: Freepik

Czech Republic, Dec 27 (BD) – Other measures concern cable cars, which will no longer require proof of full vaccination, recent illness, or PCR test, where the cable car is operated under a public service contract. For school ski courses shorter than eight days, a PCR test completed no more than 72 hours before the start of the course will be sufficient for pupils under the age of 18, and for longer courses pupils will have to be retested after five to seven days.

“In order to prevent the uncontrolled spread of the new omicron variant, it will now be mandatory to perform investigative PCR tests on all positive samples if the test subjects showed clinical signs of Covid-19,” said Health Minister Vlastimil Válek (TOP 09).