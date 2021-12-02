













The Brno City Museum will light the tallest tree in Brno at Spilberk Castle today at 5pm. Credit: M. Budíková.

Brno, Dec 2 (BD) – The tallest tree in the city will be lit up today at 5pm. The Christmas tree is considered the tallest not in height but in elevation, as it is placed at Spilberk Castle, the highest point of Brno.

The tree will be illuminated in the form of video mapping. The lighting will take place on the corner tower of the castle and will also be visible from Česká.

The tree will always be lit up from 5pm for the entire advent period, and its official illumination will also be broadcast on Facebook.