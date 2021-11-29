













The Olympic Festival will be held in Brno again during the 2022 Beijing Winter Games in February. Credit: Olympijský Festival.

Czech Rep, Nov 29 (BD) – As the 2022 Beijing Winter Games approaches, preparations have begun for Brno’s own Olympic Festival, which will celebrate the Olympic events included in the upcoming Winter games, as the previous festival celebrated the Olympic Games that were held in Tokyo earlier this year.

This time, the festival will be held at ​​Nová Zbrojovka in Brno-Židenice, from February 4th – 22nd, 2022, over the same period as the Winter Olympics themselves. The event will include many attractions, including an ice-rink, snow park, ski jump and cross-country ski facilities, all of which will be open to those attending the festival.

The festival organisers hope to appeal to teenagers to try out new sports, as their previous festivals were mainly attended by parents and their children, who made up 80% of visitors. To do so, the organisers have created a program in conjunction with South Moravian primary and secondary schools to provide children with the opportunity to try up to five different winter sports under professional guidance free of charge.

“We realize that it is difficult to estimate now what the epidemiological situation in the Czech Republic will look like at the beginning of February, and we are therefore cooperating with the South Moravian Regional Hygiene Office,” said Libor Varhaník, Deputy Chairman of the Czech Olympic committee. “And as in the summer, when we had limited capacity on the premises, we will be able to react flexibly to the current measures.” He added that all activities will be held outdoors apart from the curling facility, which will have limited capacity as a result.

As in the summer festival, the organisers are hoping that some accomplished athletes will come to the event as ambassadors. However, no details have been released about this yet.

For more information, including information about volunteering at the festival, see the event website.