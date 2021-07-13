











Those eager to spend more time outdoors during the summer evenings can now take advantage of an open-air cinema right in the center of Brno. Until August 27th, movies will be screened every day at Brno-střed town hall on Dominikánská, under any weather conditions. Photo Credit: Brno-střed district.

Brno, Jul 13 (BD) – For the seventh time, the courtyard of the Brno-střed town hall at Dominikánská 2 has transformed into an open-air cinema, allowing movie fans to enjoy an outside cinematic experience.

The summer cinema began on July 9th, and will screen one movie every day until August 27th. The movies will be projected in any weather, as the auditorium can be covered in case of rain. A snack bar is available at the location.

Photo: Open-air cinema on Dominikánská, previous years. Credit: Brno-střed district.

This year, viewers can expect a diverse program including documentaries, Nordic films, silent movies, and the regular cycle of the best movies from German-speaking countries by Das Sommerkino. The movies are always screened in the original language with Czech subtitles. The detailed program can be found here.

The movies are projected every evening, starting at 9:30pm in July and at 9pm in August. Tickets are on sale every day on the site 30 minutes before the showing. The admission fee is CZK 100 for all movies, except those from Das Sommerkino, which will cost CZK 50.

The screenings are conducted following the current anti-epidemic measures, meaning that audiences must wear respirators and provide one of the following documents:

Proof of a negative PCR test not older than 7 days

Proof of a negative Antigen test not older than 72 hours

Proof of prior illness in the last 6 months

Proof of Covid-19 vaccination

If attendees do not have one of the above documents, they can present a solemn declaration that they have performed a self-test at home.