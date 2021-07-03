











The National Theatre of Brno has a regular schedule with many outdoor performances for fans of opera and ballet. Some of the highlights are described below. Click here to see the new website for the complete schedule, ticket information and more details. Photo Credit: Marek Olbrzymek / Courtesy of NdB.

Brno, July 3 (BD) – Hot summer days — and the still-present strains of the coronavirus pandemic — are not generally conducive for gathering indoors for cultural performances.

But the time is perfect for an evening out in the fresh air, and NdB Ballet Open Air will perform Romeo and Juliet as part of Summer in the Bishop’s Courtyard (Léto na Biskupském dvoře), the historical ambience of which is perfect for the Shakespearean love story. Performances will be from July 14th to 18th.

For more information about all of the outdoor performances in the Bishop’s Courtyard, click here.

Additionally, the traditional opera summer season will use the unique atmosphere of Špilberk Castle to stage fan favorites, like The Barber of Seville, La Bohème, La Traviata and Carmen. Click here to see the complete schedule.

Photo: Roman Hoza and Jana Šrejma Kačírková in La Bohème. Photo Credit: Marek Olbrzymek / Courtesy of NdB.

One interesting — and always popular — option available this month is to take a tour of the two cornerstone theaters of Brno. There are several options for getting behind the scenes of Mahen and Janáček Theatres. Visitors will learn about the history of the theaters, interesting facts and, of course, get access to areas where spectators are not normally allowed. Check for tickets at www.ndbrno.cz.

Note that there are still safeguards in place to protect against the transmission of COVID-19. Please check the NdB website for more information.

Photo: Roman Hoza in the Barber of Seville. Credit: Marek Olbrzymek / Courtesy of NdB.

Future operatic highlights include Řecké pašije (The Greek Passion), which had its premiere postponed twice because of the coronavirus, and will be presented on Nov. 5, 7, and 19 in Janáček Theatre; and Osud (Destiny), which will be presented on Nov. 26 and 27 at Janáček Theatre. Looking even more into the future, Janáček Brno 2022, which will take place from Nov. 2 to 19, 2022, will open for pre-sale on Nov. 30, 2021. Detailed information about the festival is available at https://janacek-brno.cz/en/.

Ballet has other performances through the summer. Then, the fall ballet season has been dubbed an “homage to the greats”. It will recognize the legendary Beethoven on the occasion of the 250th anniversary of his birth and, after more than 30 years, Sergei Prokofiev’s ballet Cinderella will be premiered in Brno. Also scheduled is Stabat Mater in honor of Czech choreography legend Pavel Šmok.

Drama, which will have interesting and thought-provoking productions by Shakespeare, Molière, Vaclav Havel, Karel Čapek, Bertolt Brecht and Eugene O’Neill, begins in mostly in the fall.

Click here to see the complete schedule.