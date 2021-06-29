











At yesterday’s meeting, the government approved a procedure to recognise the vaccination of legal residents of the Czech Republic who were vaccinated outside the EU, allowing them to receive an EU Covid Certificate. The government also removed the obligation to wear a respirator outdoors, except for mass events, and passed a measure compelling PCR test centres to check positive samples for new variants. Photo Credit: Vlada.cz (Cropped).

Czech Rep., June 29 (BD) – The government has approved procedures for healthcare providers regarding vaccinations carried out in a third country. From July 7th, those who have been vaccinated in a non-European country will also be able to obtain the EU Covid Digital Certificate, if the vaccine they were given was authorized by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The list of recognized national certificates is available on the website of the Ministry of Health.

This option is available to citizens of the Czech Republic or their resident family members, EU citizens with temporary residence in the Czech Republic, or any other permanent resident of the Czech Republic, as well as accredited diplomats or officials of an international organization registered with the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In other developments, from July 1st, it will no longer be required to wear respirators in outdoor public spaces, such as public transport waiting areas, or in motor vehicles. However, they will still be required indoors and also at outdoor mass events where more than 30 people are present, though this will not apply to children’s camps.

From Thursday, healthcare facilities providing PCR tests are obliged to perform so-called discriminatory PCR examinations for each positive result. If they are unable to perform this type of test themselves, they must ensure that it is conducted by another provider, and can also ask the Health Institutes in Ostrava and Ústí nad Labem.

“Due to the occurrence of new coronavirus mutations, all laboratories will be obliged to ensure that a so-called discriminatory PCR test is performed on each positive sample. Thanks to this, we will be able to detect the occurrence of mutations in time and respond promptly to the situation,” said Health Minister Adam Vojtěch.