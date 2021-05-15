











On Tuesday, the Pavlov Archeopark opened to the public, having expanded the existing exhibition with several interactive elements. The capacity of the exhibition is restricted to 30 visitors, who will have to book a reservation by phone or email. Photo Credit: Gabriel Dvořák / Archeopark Pavlov.

Brno, May 15 (BD) – On Tuesday, May 11th, the exhibition at the Pavlov Archeopark opened to the public, after many months closed. Together with the Archaeological Institute of the Czech Academy of Sciences in Brno, the graphic studio PIXLE, and other partners, the museum has expanded the existing exhibition with several interactive elements.

The capacity of the exhibition is restricted to 30 visitors, who will be able to spend only one hour inside, wearing respirators and maintaining a safe distance of two meters from others. The Archeopark is open from Tuesday to Sunday, from 9am to 4pm, after making a reservation in advance by phone on 519 322 126 (weekdays from 9am to 5pm), or by emailing pokladna.archeopark@rmm.cz.

Visitors will discover the secrets of the lives of prehistoric mammoth hunters through reconstructions of artifacts and interactive technology. They can pet a reindeer or a bison, see how big a mammoth’s tooth was, or find out how sharp a flint can be.

You can find more information about the exhibition here.