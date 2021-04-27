











The Czech Ministry of Health has published the long-awaited information regarding vaccination for foreign nationals living in the Czech Republic, via its Covid Portal. Foreign nationals with Czech health insurance will soon become eligible for vaccination, with specific rules for certain other groups of foreigners. Photo Credit: Freepik / Illustrative Photo.

Czech Rep., Apr 27 (BD) – The Czech Ministry of Health has published the long-awaited information regarding vaccination for foreign nationals living in the Czech Republic, on its Covid Portal. According to the ministry, foreign nationals are entitled to vaccination via their health insurance companies.

The schedule for the vaccination of Czech residents, based on age and occupation, will also apply to foreign residents living in the Czech Republic. As of March 24th, registration is open to people over 60 years old, people with chronic diseases (low- and high-priority), social workers, and teachers. In June 2021, the second phase of the nationwide vaccination strategy will begin, with voluntary and general vaccination of Czech residents.

Foreigners registered with the public health insurance system in the Czech Republic through their employer or on the basis of European coordination regulations can register for vaccination using their insurance numbers. EU nationals living and/or working in the Czech Republic and entitled to full support (as holders of S1 standard forms for social security rights) can also register for vaccination by using their insurance numbers.

People who are insured in another EU state but living in the Czech Republic are eligible for vaccination, but must register with a Czech health insurance company using their European Health Insurance Card (EHIC). In this case, an auxiliary registration process is necessary to obtain an insurance number from one of the seven Czech health insurance companies. According to the Covid portal: “Vaccination for other groups of foreigners according to their status is subject to negotiations.” More information on eligibility for vaccination and registration can be found in English and Czech here.