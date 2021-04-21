











Festival The 21st annual Film Festival of the Faculty of Informatics of Masaryk University (FFFIMU) will be held online on May 28th, with the theme of ‘connection’. Viewers will be able to watch all films online as many times as they like, and cast their votes for their favorites. Amateur filmmakers can submit their short films until May 1st, 2021. Photo Credit: PR FFFIMU.

Brno, Apr 21 (Guest) – This year’s FFFIMU will be held completely online and is scheduled to take place on May 28th. All films will be streamed live on the opening day at 7pm on Youtube and Twitch. Viewers can then watch the films on Youtube and vote for their favorites by Sunday, May 30th. The winners will be announced live that day.

Amateur filmmakers can submit their short films until May 1st, 2021. “If you are a young amateur filmmaker and want to screen your movie for the world, this is the right place to be,” said Matúš Kropuch, a member of the FFFIMU organizing team. “For the last 20 years, FFFIMU has been helping creators show their films and connect with the audience, be seen and feel seen. Be part of the festival, feast with us.” Kropuch invites all young amateur creators to the film festival.

There is no limit on the genre or form of the films, which could be a fictional drama, comedy, or an animated fairy tale. However, the length of the films is important – they must not exceed eight minutes. Although the competition films are mostly in Czech or Slovak, subtitles will be provided for international students and viewers, an audience that has grown steadily over the years.

Submitted films will compete in two categories. The first will be judged by an expert jury. The creators of the winning film can look forward to CZK 5,000 in prize money. The second category is the viewer survey, with the winning films chosen directly by the audience. Its winners will also receive valuable donations from the sponsors.

The festival is organized annually by students of the LEMMA laboratory and the PV113 Production of audiovisual works course at the Faculty of Informatics. This year, the students chose “connection” as the theme of the festival. The student organizers explained this choice of theme: “For over twenty years, the festival has brought together students, lecturers, and everyone who wants to create, allowing them to express themselves through film. Art, films, fantasy, and creation combine the often incompatible, and connect us across worlds, genres, and themes.”