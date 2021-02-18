











Interest in vaccination against coronavirus has increased significantly in the Czech Republic, according to a survey by STEM conducted for the Ministry of Health. In two months, support for vaccinations has risen from 39% to 52%. Most people in favour of vaccination say it will protect their loved ones, whereas those opposed fear that the vaccination was developed too rapidly. Photo Credit: Freepik / Illustrative Photo.

Czech Rep., Feb 18 (BD) – Over half of the population of the Czech Republic (52%) want to be vaccinated against coronavirus, according to a recent survey conducted by the STEM Institute for the Czech Ministry of Health. Interest in vaccinations has increased by 13% since December. The highest support was recorded among those over 60, with 70% in favour.

According to the survey, the main motivating factors for vaccination are to protect loved ones, enable freedom to travel and socialise, and facilitate return to a normal way of life. On the contrary, reservations about vaccination are related to its rapid development and concerns about safety.

Health Minister Jan Blatný explained that “The acceleration in vaccine development was mainly due to the fact that it received worldwide financial support and administrative obstacles were resolved as a matter of priority. All approved vaccines have undergone proper clinical trials, as in the standard procedure. Vaccines are safe, so there is definitely no reason to worry about vaccination.”

On February 17th, Smart Quarantine (‘‘Chytra Karantena’’) reported that 582,660 doses of the Pfizer BionTech vaccine, 44,000 doses of Moderna and 40,800 doses of AstraZeneca had been delivered to the Czech Republic. According to the Ministry of Health, another 36,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines will arrive on February 18th.

DATA: Jak je to opravdu s vakcínami v Česku?

Pfizer/BionTech dodáno 582 660, vyočkováno 458 885.

Moderna dodáno 44 000, vyočkováno 22 171.

AstraZeneca dodáno 40 800, vyočkováno 2 777.

Stav dodávek vakcín k 17.2.

Počet očkovaných je k 16.2., data za dnešek budou zítra ráno — Chytrá karanténa (@ChytraKarantena) February 17, 2021

According to data from the Ministry of Health, over 500,000 doses have been administered in the Czech Republic so far, with 189,776 people fully vaccinated. There are over 100,000 active cases in the country and more than 6,000 people are hospitalized. So far, 18,739 people have died of coronavirus in the Czech Republic.