











In 2020, the police detained 7,093 foreigners who were in the Czech Republic illegally, an increase of almost 25 percent compared to 2019. The increase was related to foreigners exceeding their legally permitted stay. Photo Credit: Freepik / Illustrative Photo.

Czech Rep., Feb 9 (BD) – In 2020, the police detained 7,093 foreigners who were in the Czech Republic illegally, an increase of almost 25 percent compared to 2019. The figure was announced by Czech Police on February 4th via a video press conference. According to Milan Majer, the director of the foreign police, the increase was related to migrants violating the Ministry of Health’s regulations restricting the stay of foreigners due to COVID-19.

The number of illegal migrants trying to enter the Czech Republic through external Schengen borders and airports has decreased significantly, as a result of the introduction of border controls and the ban on foreigners entering without temporary or permanent residence. However, the number of foreigners exceeding their legally permitted period of stay has increased. The largest national groups among those detained were Ukrainians, Moldovans and Georgians, mostly residing in Prague.

The police also detained 486 refugees attempting to travel to other countries through the Czech Republic, 266 more than in 2019. Most refugees were from Afghanistan, Syria or Morocco. The highest number of illegal migrants discovered in the Czech Republic was in 2015, during the European migration crisis, when 8,563 people were found.