











WHERE in Brno in February? The shortest month of the year doesn’t have to be the least interesting. The latest edition of the cultural magazine KAM v Brně (WHERE in Brno), with its dedicated English section at the back, will give you tips on what to do from the comfort of your home and outside. Image: Courtesy of KAM v Brně.

Brno, February 2 (BD) – If you’re bored and looking for something to read, we recommend checking out the new edition of WHERE. A dedicated English section at the back of the magazine is waiting for you every month.

In WHERE you will also find a feature article, “A statue that doesn’t exist”, about statues in Brno that have been removed, moved or destroyed (or never even built). An interview with young businessman Jan Sláma could be great practice if you are learning Czech and interested in good food and sustainability.

Where to find WHERE? All the regular ways of distribution are not quite possible at the moment, so we recommend subscribing. Do you want to support the creators of the magazine? You can have KAM v Brně/WHERE in Brno delivered straight to your mailbox every month. Get a subscription at shop.pocketmedia.cz or by sending an email to info@pocketmedia.cz.