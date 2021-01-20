















The new office of the Ministry of Interior in Brno opened this Monday after relocation to Tuřanka, with some key improvements, including faster issuing of documents, several waiting rooms and more language support. Brno Daily brings you some insights from the first three days of the office’s operation. Photo Credit: MMB Archive.

Czech Rep., Jan 20 (BD) – The Interior Ministry’s Brno Immigration Office, catering to foreigners in need of visas, residence permits and other documents, was closed for approximately a month due to a change of location of the office. The New office opened on January 18th, and is located at Tuřanka 115b in Slatina. Although the journey to the new office from Brno city centre is now longer, the MoI services seem to have improved with the relocation.

While the previous office at Hněvkovského was known for long queues and hours of waiting outside of the building, the new building has several waiting rooms with seating, and vending machines for coffee and snacks. It certainly provides a more friendly atmosphere for foreigners, with enough capacity to allow people inside the building, even though the number permitted indoors is limited.

Another improvement is the language support. Entering the first floor, there are several volunteers to offer information in Czech and English, assisting people to take numbered tickets according to their type of application, and with where to go and which documents to prepare. In addition, there are more employees and young faces to ease the workload, communicate with foreigners, and answer their questions about their applications.

Due to the anti-pandemic measures, access to MoI offices is still available primarily for those with arranged appointments, but the issuing of documents has become quicker. One visitor told Brno Daily: “I had an appointment at 12.30 to extend my visa, and I was even admitted early to the office. Everything was done by 12.15. It seems like things have changed here.”

You may not find the location of the new MoI office updated on Google, but to get there, take bus 77 to Slatina, závod, and walk down Tuřanka. The office is at the end of the street.

Photo Credit: Iman Mehmandoust.

The current working hours of the MoI Brno Office:

Mo: 8.00 – 17.00

Tu: 8.00 – 14.00

We: 8.00 – 17.00

Th: 8.00 – 14.00