















WHERE in Brno in January? New month, new year, new KAM. The latest edition of the cultural magazine KAM v Brně (WHERE in Brno), with a dedicated English section at the back, will give you tips on things to do at home and out and about. Image: Courtesy of KAM v Brně.

Brno, Jan 4 (BD) – If you are bored and looking for something to read, we recommend checking out the new edition of WHERE. A dedicated English section awaits you every month at the back of the magazine.

In WHERE you will find a feature article, “Quo vadis, Brno?”, about plans for new buildings and modern quarters of Brno to see work and new construction in the next few years. An interview with Luboš Vidliška, founder of plant-based bistro Forky’s could be great practice if you are learning Czech and interested in good food and sustainability.

Where to find WHERE? All the normal distribution methods aren’t possible right now, so we recommend subscribing. Do you want to support the creators of the magazine? You can have KAM v Brne/WHERE in Brno delivered straight to your mailbox every month. Get a subscription at shop.pocketmedia.cz or by sending an email to info@pocketmedia.cz.