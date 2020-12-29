















In response to high demand, the South Moravian Region is increasing antigen testing capacity in the area, including expansion of the testing site in Břeclav, and new testing sites in Bučovice and Hustopeče. Photo credit: Freepik / For illustrative purposes.

Czech Rep, Dec 29 (BD) – Demand for rapid antigen tests for Covid-19 remains high in South Moravia. The region is therefore increasing testing capacity to make the tests, which are covered by public health insurance, available to as many people as possible.

“Thanks to cooperation with the army, we are enhancing the sampling point at Břeclav Hospital, where it will be possible to do a hundred extra tests from today. We are also opening a new sampling point in Bučovice, and after the New Year another one should be set up in Hustopeče. We wanted to strengthen these locations, because testing in the other centers has so far been less accessible for them,” explained Jan Grolich, Governor of the South Moravian Region.

Testing in the building of the former business academy in Bučovice is provided by Tišnov Hospital. Those interested in testing can book an appointment here.

“I am glad that together with the South Moravian Region we have managed to offer our citizens the opportunity to get a test, so they don’t have to commute to more distant places and therefore have more convenient access to this service,” said Jiří Horák, Mayor of Bučovice.

The testing operation in Hustopeče will most likely start on January 4th, again run by Tišnov Hospital, in cooperation with the fire service.

“I have taken a test several times. I’ve experienced more pleasant things, but it’s nothing terrible. But at least I’m more certain I won’t infect anyone. Most importantly, it is possible to detect those who don’t have symptoms but can still spread the virus. Before Christmas, it was about 1,000 people a day in the whole country,” added Grolich.