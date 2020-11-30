At an extraordinary meeting on Sunday, the government decided unanimously to move to the third level of the PES anti-epidemic system, from Thursday, December 3rd. The curfew will be lifted, drinking in public will again be permitted, and all shops will be allowed to open, including on Sundays. Photo credit: Freepik / For illustrative purposes.

Czech Rep., Nov 30 (BD) – The Czech Republic will switch to the third level of the PES anti-epidemic system as of Thursday, December 3rd, following a unanimous decision by the government on Sunday. The risk score has been stable at 57 points since last Monday. On Sunday, 1,074 new confirmed cases of coronavirus cases were recorded.

From Thursday, restaurants, shops, services and other establishments will open under restrictions. The curfew will be lifted, and drinking alcohol in public will be allowed again. Shops can open on Sundays and Christmas markets can go ahead.

Restaurants and Pubs

A maximum of four people at one table

Maximum capacity of 50%

Restaurants and pubs must remain shut between 10pm and 6am

Dining areas in shopping centres can operate as take-away only

Retail

All stores can open, including on Sundays

Customers numbers are limited to one per 15 square metres

Two metres distance must be kept

Staff must wear masks

Sports and Events

50 people can gather outside

10 people can gather inside

Sports competitions can take place without spectators

Amateur athletes must wear masks indoors

Up to 30 people can attend weddings and funerals

Leisure

Accommodation facilities will operate without restrictions

Museums and galleries will allow a capacity of 25%

Cultural performances are still suspended

Libraries can open with maximum one person per 15 square metres

Groups of ten are allowed to visit monuments

Casinos and betting offices can open at 50% capacity from 6am to 10pm

Christmas Markets

According to Deputy Prime Minister Karel Havlíček, ‘‘At level 3, outdoor Christmas markets are still not recommended, but they are not banned. This comes down to the decision of individual municipalities, because we acknowledge that the differences between different regions and cities are large.’’

Stalls will be placed four metres apart

Customers cannot consume products at the point of purchase, only at a stand or table.

Further information can be found at https://covid.gov.cz/en/.