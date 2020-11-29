Photo: Health Minister Jan Blatný via Vlada.cz.

Czech Rep., Nov 29 (BD) – The government met this morning to discuss further relaxation of the anti-epidemic measures.

Shops, restaurants and services can open on Thursday, December 3rd, if they comply with the rule of 15 square meters per customer.

The curfew will be lifted and stores will again be allowed to open on Sundays.

This was announced by the Health Minister Jan Blatný after an extraordinary cabinet meeting. The cabinet decided unanimously.