The labour market will see significant changes within the next ten years, under the influence of the pandemic and the advent of the fourth industrial revolution. 30% of jobs will disappear and many new ones will emerge. Photo credit: Freepik / For illustrative purposes.

Czech Rep., Nov 3 (BD) – According to Dr. Martina Rašticová, Head of the Department of Law and Humanities at Mendel University, the labour market will experience accelerated change due to the pandemic and new industrial methods. The next ten years will see the disappearance of 30% of current jobs, with a similar number of new positions to be created.

“Today we can already observe a number of new types of job that were not widely known or did not exist at all a few years ago. For example, there are specialists in social networks, another profession will be a chatbot teacher, i.e. a communication specialist creating a language spoken by a chatbot, a computer program that simulates human conversation,” said Rašticová.

However, there may be less work for accountants, travel agents and assistant lawyers in the next decade, as their work can increasingly be done by automated programs.

Digitization, robotization and automation (factors of Industry 4.0) are developing rapidly in the face of the global situation. Industry 4.0 refers to the use of new technologies in manufacturing to transform business efficiency on a wider scale. The term, introduced in 2011 and also known as the ‘‘fourth industrial revolution’’, is another influencing factor in the acceleration of change within the labour market, which Rašticová said will ‘‘polarize the labor market and create new inequalities.”

Several professions have lower risk of becoming obsolete. Rašticová explains that “professions that do not require much education but cannot be replaced in any way will not disappear. For example, cleaning services will be very much required in connection with social care services for the elderly. Creative professions will not disappear either.”

While the unemployment rate in the Czech Republic remains low at 4%, the current situation is placing a strain on the Czech government, which is maintaining the low rate through several employment support programs such as antivirus, kurzarbeit, nursing, and rent support.

“Once again, the extensive autumn lockdown will endanger the existence of small and medium-sized enterprises and sole traders, for many of them this situation will lead to liquidation. We expect redundancies in restaurants and hotels, and employees in the tourism industry and the aviation industry will also suffer,” said the sociologist.

Rašticová notes that this period, defined by numerous restrictions and unpopular measures, has brought uncomfortable challenges. However, she emphasises that the discomfort and challenges can undoubtedly be overcome and mastered through digitization and working from home.