The planned nationwide testing of the entire population of Slovakia for coronavirus will be voluntary, but those who do not take the test will have to enter quarantine. Photo: Bratislava via Pixabay.

Slovakia, Oct 21 (BD) – “People who cannot provide a test, whether from the state testing, or a test they have taken privately elsewhere, will be quarantined for the next ten days,” said Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic, quoted by the Czech News Agency on Tuesday.

The first phase of testing in selected regions of the country is planned for the end of this week, and the main part will take place over the next two weekends.

5,000 testing points will be set up across the country. The government estimates that 20,000 medical staff will be required to conduct the tests, which will be free of charge.

Matovic published a public opinion poll on his Facebook account by the AKO agency, indicating that 72% Slovaks will take part in the nationwide testing, while 20% plan to avoid the event.

Slovak President Zuzana Caputova backed the idea of voluntary testing, adding that she does not think participation in the tests should be enforced under the threat of sanctions.

Výborný výsledok po troch dňoch verejnej diskusie. GRATULUJEM Slovensko🇸🇰 72% ku 20% Posted by Igor Matovic on Tuesday, October 20, 2020