The government approved further measures against the spread of coronavirus on Monday. All schools except kindergartens will be closed. Restaurants, pubs, bars and clubs will have to close from Wednesday, and alcohol consumption in public will be also prohibited. People will no longer be allowed to gather in groups of more than six. Title photo: Press conference after the end of the government meeting, October 12, 2020. Credit: Vlada.cz archive.

Czech Rep., Oct 13 (BD) – The government was discussing the new measures for the whole of Monday, and the final wording was agreed shortly before 10pm. The measures will apply from midnight on Wednesday until November 3rd, the scheduled end of the current state of emergency, except the closure of schools, which is valid until November 1st.

Measures could be relaxed after a week if the reproductive number drops to 0.8, which is the current objective, according to Health Minister Roman Prymula. “The measures must take effect for 14 days. No one expected that the acceleration from last week would be as it is,” said Prymula.

Sporting facilities were closed by the measures announced last Thursday. Shopping centres and hardware stores will remain open under current restrictions that set the maximum number of people together at two (plus children under 15 years of age from the same household). Finance Minister Alena Schillerová earlier said that the government cannot afford to turn off the economy as during the first lockdown.

Restrictions to Personal Contact

People can gather in groups of a maximum of six people (excluding families, workplaces, weddings and funerals).

Restrictions apply to both indoor and outdoor groups, including groups playing sport.

It is forbidden to drink alcohol in public.

Facemasks

Facemasks must be worn at all public transport stops, on platforms, under shelters and in waiting rooms.

Schools

All schools except kindergartens are closing from Wednesday, October 14th to Sunday, November 1st. Special school facilities will be set up for the children of emergency workers, especially doctors and nurses.

Universities can hold exams for up to 10 people.

It is forbidden for students to stay in dormitories if they have another residence in the Czech Republic, except those who have work duties, such as medics. This measure is being widely criticised on social media, as many university students do not have anywhere else to go, or work at the place where they study. Danuse Nerudova, rector of Brno’s Mendel University, has also pointed out the problem of people who are in quarantine or have families in quarantine.

Ad vyklizení kolejí – máme mnoho nejasností. Přece nemohu vystěhovat studenty, kteří:

1. Mají nařízenou karanténu

2. Jejich rodina doma je v karanténě

3. Nemají jiné ubytování

4. Co doktorandi zaměstnaní na projektech?

Jak máme v těchto případech @RobertPlaga postupovat? — Danuse Nerudova (@nerudovad) October 13, 2020

Restaurants, pubs, bars, clubs

From midnight of October 14th to the scheduled end of the state of emergency on November 3rd, restaurants, clubs and bars will close. It will be possible to sell takeaway food through windows.

Hotel restaurants can be open until 8pm, for hotel guests only.