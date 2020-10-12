In accordance with recent government regulations, the City of Brno will restrict opening hours at its municipal offices from today. With some exceptions, official opening hours will be Mondays and Wednesdays from 8am to 1pm. Photo: KK / BD.

Brno, Oct 12 (BD) – Opening hours at the City of Brno’s municipal offices will be restricted from today, following measures announced by the government last week to restrict the spread of coronavirus.

Most municipal offices will open only on Mondays and Wednesdays, between 8am and 1pm. Appointments already booked online will still take place at the arranged times. The City of Brno recommends that, wherever possible, citizens use electronic channels to deal with their affairs, or postpone any municipal business that can be postponed until after the end of the state of emergency.

There are some exceptions to the general opening hours:

For matters involving personal documents, permanent residence registration, and driving and technical vehicle licenses, which cannot be resolved electronically, the Department of Administrative Activities (Husova 3) and the Department of Traffic Administration Activities (Kounicova 67a) will maintain the same opening hours as previously, on Mondays and Wednesdays from 8am-12pm and 12.40pm-5pm, and on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8am-12pm.

On other days and hours, it will only be possible for citizens to enter municipal buildings by prior arrangement and with respiratory protection in place.