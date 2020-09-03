WHERE to go in Brno in September? The new edition of the cultural magazine KAM v Brně (WHERE in Brno), with a dedicated English section at the back, will give you all the best tips for what to do in your free time. Image: Courtesy of KAM v Brně.

Brno, September 3 (BD) – If you are looking for cultural events in Brno, we recommend checking out the first autumn edition of WHERE. You will find tips for festivals, open-air concerts, club nights, theatre shows, places to visit outside of Brno and much more.

In this edition of WHERE you will also find a report from the “south centre” of the city, an area of Brno which is changing very quickly, and an interview with Martin Glaser, director of National Theatre Brno. If you are learning Czech, it could be great practice.

Do you want to support the creators of the magazine? You can have KAM v Brne/WHERE in Brno delivered straight to your mailbox every month. Get a subscription at shop.pocketmedia.cz or by sending an email to info@pocketmedia.cz.