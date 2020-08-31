Photo credit: TMA / Brno Daily.

Brno, Aug 31 (BD) – From tomorrow, a new system will come into force that will tighten access to city center driving permits, with residents and commuting workers only allowed to drive in their own designated sub-areas. Restrictions will be lifted in certain streets to ensure access to the car park under Velky Spalicek.

The new system is intended to reduce the flow of cars through the city center and increase safety for pedestrians.

The seven new “sub-areas” of the city center. Permission to enter by car will be granted to residents and commuting workers for their sub-area only. Image by MMB.

