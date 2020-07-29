The men disrupted the flight from Dusseldorf to Prague by shouting, cursing at passengers, and singing the Nazi anthem. They were arrested on landing. Photo credit: Freepik / For illustrative purposes.

Czech Rep., Jul 29 (BD) – Investigators from the Department of Extremism and Terrorism are dealing with an incident on Friday night on board a plane bound from Düsseldorf to Prague, in which several shouting, cursing the passengers and singing the Nazi anthem. When the plane landed at the airport in Prague, the men, as foreign nationals, were detained by officers from the Foreign Police, and handed over to the Department of Extremism and Terrorism.

According to police spokesman Jan Daněk, “They are now going through expedited preparatory proceedings to be charged with the crime of expressing sympathy for a movement aimed at suppressing human rights and freedoms, which carries a sentence of up to three years. All three men, who are aged between 37 and 38, confessed to the crime during the interrogation.”