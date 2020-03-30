Cold temperatures are expected at the start of the week across the country, with sub-zero temperatures likely to ruin vegetation. Farmers are recommended to cover their plants to avoid damage. Photo credit: KK / Brno Daily.

Brno, Mar 30 (BD) – The Czech Hydrometeorological Institute (CHMI), has warned of frosty nights on Monday through Wednesday that could damage flowering plants.

According to the forecast, the beginning of the week will see night-time temperatures below zero degrees, which will result in frosty conditions detrimental to flowering plants.

Growers are advised to cover their plants over these days with a light, non-woven fabric, to prevent damage.

Although temperatures will remain low on Wednesday, the weather will be mostly sunny in Brno, with a gentle breeze.

Conditions will improve gradually on Thursday, as plenty of sun and a rise in temperatures is predicted, with an average of 11°C. These conditions will continue into the weekend.

Sunday will see the highest temperatures of the week at 15°C, partly sunny and with 0% precipitation.