Brno, Jan 20 (BD) – Food events and spectacular music parties both feature in our list of top picks for the next week: foodies can find a gourmet party, a sweet food session, and an insect evening, and Kurzor: Tijana T [RS] and the Explicit party are highlights of the week’s parties! Besides that, a women’s clothing exhibition, a time management workshop, and a beer pong competition are also worth a visit!

Leave the shyness aside and get down to the Expedition club on January 21st to improve your English speaking and listening skills in conversation with English teachers. During the English lesson, you can chat with people or play some board games in English with no fear of making grammar or pronunciation mistakes. To find out more information about the event, check the Facebook event page here (in Czech and in English).

Have you ever felt like you need more time to get things done? This is when you realise the importance of time management, mentioned in every job description and one of the most common skills required in daily life. By the end of the Time Management workshop, you will understand what time management is, and how to prioritise tasks to enable you to achieve more with less stress. The workshop will take place at the Jiří Mahen Library on January 21st. The event is free but you need to register in advance to secure a seat. Check the official website (in English) to register and get more information about the workshop.

Explore a century of sensational Brno women’s fashion at the exhibition “Like Roses: Fashion Mirrors The Time” (Vernisáž výstavy Jako růže. Móda zrcadlem doby). This is a special exhibition about the development of women’s clothing from 1880 to 1925, covering textile history, design and tradition. Alongside the exhibition of clothes worn by rural and urban women in Brno, there will be menswear and children’s garments collections including various accessories and underwear. The opening of the exhibition will take place at Dietrichstein Palace on January 23th. To find more information about the exhibition, check out the Facebook event page (in Czech).

On Thursday, January 23rd, dessert lovers will be flocking to Yummy Lamy for the many free goodies on offer, such as chocolate doughnuts, salted caramel eclairs, chocolate fondant with ferrero rocher, and many more. It’s the sweet food opening party that sweet-tooth foodies have been waiting for! How about you? Keep dreaming about sweets or treat yourself with loads of handmade sweet delicacies? Check out the Facebook event page to find more information about the event (in Czech).

Gastronomes might expect to have something a little different when they dine out, so why not switch up your boring dinner at home for a gourmet party at Tři Ocásci on January 23rd. In addition to the good food and drink, the greatest hits of the ’90s will be playing in the background, so the food on your plate is not the only delight. You can find out more information about the event via this link (in Czech).

The weekend is on its way! Got the urge to party but don’t know where to go? Kurzor: Tijana T [RS] and the Explicit party are among the most exciting dance events in town, with fresh new electronic sounds across many genres on the line-up. Both parties are taking place on January 24th: Fleda will host Kurzor, where you can find talented DJs playing great music, while the Explicit Party will take over ArtBar Druhý Pád, with international DJs performing under state of the art stage decoration and lighting. Due to limited capacity, both parties are expected to sell out, so check out the link (for Kurzor: Tijana T [RS]) to book an online ticket for CZK 200 or buy a ticket at the door with CZK 250 (CZK 300-after midnight). Tickets to Explicit will be available on-site with CZK 200.

Want to challenge your mates to a game of beer pong and get rewarded with a luxury cup? Originating from American college life, beer pong has crossed the oceans to become a popular drinking game around the world. Now there are several competitions and tournaments where you can show off your skills and especially have fun! So now, the great news is that Faval will host an exciting beer pong tournament on January 25th, the Beer Pong Czech League 2020. Grab this chance to win prizes worth up to CZK 500, as well as a luxurious beer pong cup and many other small prizes. You can find more information, as well as register for the tournament as part of a deadly duo with your friend on the Facebook event page (in Czech and English).

Hop in the time machine and fasten your seatbelt! You will be transported back to the good old days at Goldies: Greatest hits of the ’80s and ’90s with DJ Nesquick. Though time travel is usually only seen in sci-fi movies, on January 25th at Sono Music Club it will become a reality. The event is one of the biggest dance parties in Brno, themed around the most immortal hits from Queen, ABBA, AC/DC and the rest of the famous bands of the ’80s and ’90s. Tickets range from CZK 120 – 320 and you can book them here. If you want to find more information about the party, check the Facebook event page (in Czech).

Searching for a sociable Latin dance event this weekend? The Brno Ball 2020 (Ples jako Brno 2020) is here with Latin rhythms and artistic performances. So dust off your tux or gown and head to Wannieck Gallery on January 25th: it’s all about the music, dancing, charming company and top gastronomy! You can find more information about the ball on the official website (in Czech).

The next food experience is on the way! Roasted locusts, salad with roasted mealworms, crickets fried with butter… does that menu trigger your courage to taste those dishes? If so, get down to Klub Cestovatelů on January 26th for the unique edible insect evening, where you can try out a variety of fresh insect delicacies while enjoying the atmosphere with a culinary show and an educational section about edible insects. You can find more information on the Facebook event page (in Czech).

