An amateur treasure hunter unearthed fifty silver coins from the 16th century in the Moravian Karst near Blansko. Photo credit: Muzeum Blanenska.

Brno / South Moravia, Jan 12 (BD) – Jiří Pernica used a metal detector to unearth fifty silver coins near the Moravian city of Blansko on the first weekend of January.

He offered them to Blansko museum for public display.

Another twelve coins were found when local archaeologists explored the site.

The 16th century coins coins are now being kept in storage at the Blansko Museum for inspection. Photo credit: Muzeum Blanenska.

Pernica has been into the hobby for eight years. Photo credit: Muzeum Blanenska.

The 16th century coins were discovered approximately 5 cm beneath the surface. Photo credit: Muzeum Blanenska.

