In Photos: Amateur Treasure Hunter Unearths 50 16th Century Silver Coins in the Moravian Karst
An amateur treasure hunter unearthed fifty silver coins from the 16th century in the Moravian Karst near Blansko. Photo credit: Muzeum Blanenska.
Brno / South Moravia, Jan 12 (BD) – Jiří Pernica used a metal detector to unearth fifty silver coins near the Moravian city of Blansko on the first weekend of January.
He offered them to Blansko museum for public display.
Another twelve coins were found when local archaeologists explored the site.
