Brno Daily

Poll: 40% of Czechs Consider Sexual Assault Victims Partly To Blame
Overall, perception of sexual assault among Czech people is improving. Photo credit: Freepik. Czech Republic, Dec 8 (BD) - According to a new opinion poll, the attitudes of Czech citizens…
Fiala Criticises Moving of Ukrainian Refugees From Parliamentary Accommodation Facilities
Fiala said this was a decision by Chamber officials who were trying to make the operation of the accommodation more efficient. Photo credit: Prague, Dec 8 (CTK) - The proposals…
Political Row In Karlovy Vary Over Tourist Marketing Campaign Aimed At Russians
Pfeffer Ferklova said the Russians living in Germany were mostly EU citizens and they should be treated accordingly. Photo credit: Jialiang Gao, - Original Photograph, CC BY-SA ; Karlovy Vary,…
Most Czechs Support Liberalisation of Cannabis Laws, Says Survey
Two-thirds of Czechs (66%) agree that possessing and growing cannabis should not be a crime. Photo credit: Freepik. Prague, Dec 7 (CTK) - Most Czech citizens believe that the current…
Czech Government Extends Checks at Slovak Border By Further 14 Days
The current checks were due to expire on December 12. Photo credit: Kirk - Own work, CC BY-SA Prague, Dec 7 (CTK) - The Czech government today extended the checks…
