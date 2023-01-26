Brno Daily

Police Investigate False Rumours of Petr Pavel’s Death
The disinformation about Pavel's alleged death is being sent through chain emails and on the Internet. Photo credit: Freepik. Prague, Jan 27 (CTK) - Czech police are investigating disinformation about…
Voters Go To The Polls To Elect Babis or Pavel As The 4th President of The Czech Republic
Former senior military and NATO official Petr Pavel and ex-PM Andrej Babis. Photo credit: martin strachon via Wikimedia commons (CC BY-SA ). Prague, Jan 27 (CTK) - Today and tomorrow,…
Ukrainian Refugees Paid CZK 8 Billion Into The Czech Welfare System in 2022
Jurecka said over 171,000 refugees had worked in the Czech Republic. Photo Prague, Jan 26 (CTK) - Refugees from Ukraine who found jobs in the Czech Republic paid roughly CZK…
Four Czechs Among 2023 Oscar Nominees
The awards will be presented in Los Angeles on 12 March. Photo credit: Freepik. Los Angeles/Prague, Jan 25 (CTK) - Four Czechs are among the nominees for the US Academy…
President Zeman Assures Polish President Duda That Czech Republic Will Meet NATO Commitments
Zeman and Duda met in Nachod, in the Hradec Králové Region. Photo Nachod, Jan 25 (CTK) - After meeting Polish President Andrzej Duda yesterday, Czech President Milos Zeman asserted that…
