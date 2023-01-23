Brno Daily

Czech Politicians Trade Warnings Over Tone of Campaign After Live Bullet Sent To Monika Babisova
At noon on Saturday, Babis announced that he had received a letter with a live bullet and an offensive message to his wife Monika. Photo credit: Prague, Jan 23 (CTK)…
Presidential Election: Babis and Pavel Clash Over War and Economy In Debate On Czech Television
The candidates clashed over the economy and the war in Ukraine. Photo credit: martin strachon via Wikimedia commons (CC BY-SA ). Prague, Jan 23 (CTK) - The two remaining presidential…
PM Fiala Refused Zeman’s Request For Pre-Emptive Pardon For Allies
The Ministry of Justice also did not wish to comment on the matter. Photo credit: Prague, Jan 20 (CTK) - Czech President Milos Zeman asked PM Petr Fiala to co-sign…
Presidential Elections: Pavel Favourite With 86% of Students
Pavel was most popular in the Liberec Region. Photo credit: Petr Pavel via Twitter. Prague, Jan 20 (CTK) - Czech presidential candidate and former senior army and NATO official Petr Pavel…
Opposition No-Confidence Vote In Government Fails
The first attempt to topple Fiala's cabinet took place last September. Photo credit: petr fiala via facebook. Prague, Jan 19 (CTK) - The opposition failed to topple the coalition government…
GoOut Events
Benefiční koncert pro Nellinku: Golden Delicious + studenti SŠUM
Metro Music Bar
2023-01-26 20:00
Nocz Quartet & Tomáš Vtípil
Terén
2023-02-05 19:30
Mean Daddies + Pussage
Metro Music Bar
2023-01-28 20:00
Sajmon & Garfunkers
Metro Music Bar
2023-02-01 20:30
Herman Rarebell & Hurricane Orchestra: Scorpion’s Songs Symphonic
Sono Music Club
2023-01-27 20:00
Jan Hrubý & trio
Leitner Club
2023-01-27 19:30