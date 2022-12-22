Brno Daily

Number of Foreign Children In Czech Schools Up By Nearly 8% in Past Year
At present, of students at elementary schools are foreign. Photo credit: Freepik. Prague, Dec 22 (CTK) - The number of children of foreigners at elementary schools in the Czech Republic…
Presidential Elections: New Poll Puts Babis In Third Place, Behind Pavel and Nerudova
Senator Pavel Fischer would be fourth with in the first round, followed by senator Marek Hilser (5%). Photo credit: Prague, Dec 22 (CTK) - A new poll has indicated for…
CzechInvest To Support First Technology Incubations Project For CZK 105 Million
103 tech startups were presented before the evaluation committees. Photo credit: CzechInvest. Czech Republic, Dec 21 (BD) - CzechInvest has selected 38 startups to receive funding through the first Technology…
Demolition of Pig Farm At Roma Holocaust Site Completed, To Make Way For Permanent Memorial
The forced labour camp in Lety was opened in 1940. From August 1942 to May 1943, 1,308 Roma men, women and children were interned there. Photo credit: Freepik. Lety, South…
Salaries of Senior Czech Politicians To Rise 12.7% From January After Three-Year Freeze
The monthly gross salary of a member of parliament will go up by CZK 11,600 to CZK 102,400. Photo credit: Freepik. Prague, Dec 20 (CTK) - The salaries of senior…
