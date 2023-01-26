Brno Daily

Brno Daily

English News and Events in Brno
January 27, 2023 | Last update at 14:26

GoOut Events

Sturle Dagsland + MMNK

Cabinet of the Muses

2023-02-04 20:00

Napalm Death + Dropdead + more

Sono Music Club

2023-02-16 18:00

Záviš

Melodka

2023-02-08 19:30

Jan Hrubý & trio

Leitner Club

2023-01-27 19:30

Herman Rarebell & Hurricane Orchestra: Scorpion’s Songs Symphonic

Sono Music Club

2023-01-27 20:00

FNL Zone & Smetchka: Esposito & Efenel + BC + more

Melodka

2023-01-27 20:00