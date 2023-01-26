Brno Daily

Ukrainian Refugees Paid CZK 8 Billion Into The Czech Welfare System in 2022
Jurecka said over 171,000 refugees had worked in the Czech Republic. Photo Prague, Jan 26 (CTK) - Refugees from Ukraine who found jobs in the Czech Republic paid roughly CZK…
Four Czechs Among 2023 Oscar Nominees
The awards will be presented in Los Angeles on 12 March. Photo credit: Freepik. Los Angeles/Prague, Jan 25 (CTK) - Four Czechs are among the nominees for the US Academy…
President Zeman Assures Polish President Duda That Czech Republic Will Meet NATO Commitments
Zeman and Duda met in Nachod, in the Hradec Králové Region. Photo Nachod, Jan 25 (CTK) - After meeting Polish President Andrzej Duda yesterday, Czech President Milos Zeman asserted that…
Presidential Election: Babis Rejects Pavel’s Call To De-Escalate Campaign Tensions
Pavel and Babis will meet in two debates on Wednesday. Photo credit: ; Prague, Jan 25 (CTK) - Czech presidential candidate Petr Pavel called on his rival Andrej Babis to…
Radicalization of Czech Society Is Long-Term Phenomenon With Recent Contributing Factors, Says Expert
Charvat warned of three major past errors which have led to greater radicalisation. Photo credit: SYRI Institute. Brno/Prague, Jan 24 (CTK) - The radicalization of Czech society has been exacerbated…
GoOut Events
Sturle Dagsland + MMNK
Cabinet of the Muses
2023-02-04 20:00
Napalm Death + Dropdead + more
Sono Music Club
2023-02-16 18:00
Záviš
Melodka
2023-02-08 19:30
Jan Hrubý & trio
Leitner Club
2023-01-27 19:30
Herman Rarebell & Hurricane Orchestra: Scorpion’s Songs Symphonic
Sono Music Club
2023-01-27 20:00
FNL Zone & Smetchka: Esposito & Efenel + BC + more
Melodka
2023-01-27 20:00