Brno Daily

Presidential Election: Pavel and Babis Meet In First Debate Before Election Runoff
Both Babis and Pavel connected online from their offices. Photo credit: martin strachon via Wikimedia commons (CC BY-SA ). Prague, Jan 18 (CTK) - Presidential candidates Petr Pavel and Andrej…
Presidential Election: Nerudova Calls On Her Supporters To Vote For Pavel in Second Round
General Pavel said he wished to continue working on the issues raised by Nerudova in the first round. Photo credit: General Pavel, via ; Prague, Jan 17 (CTK) - Danuse…
Last Czechoslovak RAF Pilot Living in Britain Died in 2022
88 pilots from Czechoslovakia fought in the RAF during the Battle of Britain. Photo credit: Military History Institute in Prague. London, Jan 17 (CTK) - Jiri Roden (born Rosenstein), thought…
Government Gets Mixed Assessment From Ecologists On Keeping of Green Pledges
The report was drafted by Friends of the Earth and other members of the Green Circle association of 86 ecological organisations. Photo credit: Freepik. Prague, Jan 17 (CTK) - The…
Czech Politicians Commemorate Anniversary of Student Jan Palach’s Death
Jan Palach, a 20-year-old university student, set himself on fire in Wenceslas Square on 16 January 1969. Photo credit: Roger Veringmeier, via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA Prague, Jan 16 (CTK)…
