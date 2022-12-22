Brno Daily

December 29, 2022

GoOut Events

Steve Sniff + Skardu + more

Artbar

2023-01-07 20:00

Židovská hudba z Balkánu a Čech

Institut paměti národa Brno

2023-01-10 19:00

Miloš Meier: Drumming Syndrom

Metro Music Bar

2023-01-19 20:30

Island Mint + Nichi Mlebom

Klub Alterna

2023-01-11 20:00

Tříkrálový koncert: Čechomor

KC Semilasso

2023-01-04 19:00

Snackthief + Levantadores

Klub Alterna

2023-01-19 20:00