Brno Daily

One-Third of Inspected Czech Restaurants Violating Smoking Ban or Alcohol Sale Regulations
Inspectors found shortcomings in 94 of the inspected properties, and issued 27 fines worth a total of CZK 120,600. Credit: Freepik. Prague, Dec 28 (CTK) - One-third of restaurants and…
Czech Minimum Wage To Increase By CZK 1,100 to CZK 17,300 In January
The highest wage will rise from CZK 32,400 to CZK 34,600. Photo credit: Freepik. Prague, Dec 23 (CTK) - The minimum wage will increase by CZK 1,100 in January, to…
EU Gas Consumption Down By Over 20%
Natural gas usage fell in the majority of EU member states between August and November 2022. Photo credit: Europe, Dec 23 (BD) - The EU's use of natural gas between…
Number of Foreign Children In Czech Schools Up By Nearly 8% in Past Year
At present, of students at elementary schools are foreign. Photo credit: Freepik. Prague, Dec 22 (CTK) - The number of children of foreigners at elementary schools in the Czech Republic…
Presidential Elections: New Poll Puts Babis In Third Place, Behind Pavel and Nerudova
Senator Pavel Fischer would be fourth with in the first round, followed by senator Marek Hilser (5%). Photo credit: Prague, Dec 22 (CTK) - A new poll has indicated for…
GoOut Events
Steve Sniff + Skardu + more
Artbar
2023-01-07 20:00
Židovská hudba z Balkánu a Čech
Institut paměti národa Brno
2023-01-10 19:00
Miloš Meier: Drumming Syndrom
Metro Music Bar
2023-01-19 20:30
Island Mint + Nichi Mlebom
Klub Alterna
2023-01-11 20:00
Tříkrálový koncert: Čechomor
KC Semilasso
2023-01-04 19:00
Snackthief + Levantadores
Klub Alterna
2023-01-19 20:00