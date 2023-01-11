Brno Daily

Brno Daily

English News and Events in Brno
January 11, 2023 | Last update at 09:51

GoOut Events

Shortparis

Fléda

2023-01-25 20:00

Role + DIIST

Cabinet of the Muses

2023-01-25 20:00

Jan Hrubý & trio

Leitner Club

2023-01-27 19:30

Koky + support DJ

Metro Music Bar

2023-01-27 22:00

FNL Zone & Smetchka: Esposito & Efenel + BC + more

Melodka

2023-01-27 20:00

Matěj Štrunc (křest) + Beata Bocek

Cabinet of the Muses

2023-01-17 20:00