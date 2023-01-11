Brno Daily

Shortparis

Fléda

2023-01-25 20:00

Benefiční koncert pro Nellinku: Golden Delicious + studenti SŠUM

Metro Music Bar

2023-01-26 20:00

Snackthief + Levantadores

Klub Alterna

2023-01-19 20:00

Jan Hrubý & trio

Leitner Club

2023-01-27 19:30

Iné Kafe

Sono Music Club

2023-01-19 20:00

Mise Polaris 5

Polárka Theatre

2023-01-22 15:30