Brno Daily

President Zeman Refuses To Appoint Hladik as Environment Minister, Citing Reservations
Hladik’s office was searched in the process of a corruption investigation in Brno in October. Photo credit: Prague, Jan 5 (CTK) - Czech President Milos Zeman told Petr Hladik (KDU-CSL)…
One-Fifth of Czech Voters Still Undecided Ahead of Presidential Election
78% of voters have already decided who to vote for. Photo credit: Z. Kolarik, Brno City Municipality. Prague, Jan 4 (CTK) - Roughly one-fifth of Czech voters have still not…
Babis Shuns Presidential Debates, Describing Election as “Media Show”
Babis has not yet confirmed whether he will attend the big televised debates scheduled for the coming weeks. Photo credit: Prague, Jan 3 (CTK) - Ex-PM Andrej Babis refused to…
Zeman To Meet Prospective Environment Minister Hladik This Week
Fiala proposed Hladik's appointment to Zeman last week. Photo credit: Lany, Central Bohemia, Jan 3 (CTK) - President Zeman wants to meet the government’s candidate for environment minister, Petr Hladik…
Half of Czechs View Division of Czechoslovakia as Correct
Almost a half of Czechs say relations between Czechs and Slovaks have remained the same as before the split. Photo credit: Freepik. Prague, Jan 3 (CTK) - Half of Czech…
