Brno Daily

Brno Daily

English News and Events in Brno
January 5, 2023 | Last update at 08:00

GoOut Events

Redzed

Fléda

2023-01-20 21:00

Zooblasters

Cabinet of the Muses

2023-01-19 20:00

Novoroční koncert 2023: Szidi Tobias & band

Bolek Polivka's Theatre

2023-01-08 19:00

Koncert + technologický workshop studentů DF JAMU

Marta Studio

2023-01-23 19:00

Pasión De Buena Vista

Sono Music Club

2023-01-24 20:00

Miloš Meier: Drumming Syndrom

Metro Music Bar

2023-01-19 20:30