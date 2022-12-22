Brno Daily

Brno Daily

English News and Events in Brno
December 26, 2022 | Last update at 12:36

GoOut Events

Silvestr se Závišem

Metro Music Bar

2022-12-31 20:30

Čankišou

Metro Music Bar

2022-12-29 20:30

Tříkrálový koncert: Čechomor

KC Semilasso

2023-01-04 19:00

Steve Sniff + Skardu + more

Artbar

2023-01-07 20:00

Let's Rap Together

Melodka

2023-01-06 20:00

Metalové Vánoce: Vitacit + Kern + další

KC Semilasso

2022-12-28 18:00