Brno Daily

Czech Minimum Wage To Increase By CZK 1,100 to CZK 17,300 In January
The highest wage will rise from CZK 32,400 to CZK 34,600. Photo credit: Freepik. Prague, Dec 23 (CTK) - The minimum wage will increase by CZK 1,100 in January, to…
EU Gas Consumption Down By Over 20%
Natural gas usage fell in the majority of EU member states between August and November 2022. Photo credit: Europe, Dec 23 (BD) - The EU's use of natural gas between…
Number of Foreign Children In Czech Schools Up By Nearly 8% in Past Year
At present, of students at elementary schools are foreign. Photo credit: Freepik. Prague, Dec 22 (CTK) - The number of children of foreigners at elementary schools in the Czech Republic…
Presidential Elections: New Poll Puts Babis In Third Place, Behind Pavel and Nerudova
Senator Pavel Fischer would be fourth with in the first round, followed by senator Marek Hilser (5%). Photo credit: Prague, Dec 22 (CTK) - A new poll has indicated for…
CzechInvest To Support First Technology Incubations Project For CZK 105 Million
103 tech startups were presented before the evaluation committees. Photo credit: CzechInvest. Czech Republic, Dec 21 (BD) - CzechInvest has selected 38 startups to receive funding through the first Technology…
