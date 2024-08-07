Afro Festival Brno Takes Over Old Town Hall Courtyard On Mid-August Weekend

On 17 August, the courtyard of the Old Town Hall will host the biggest African party in the Czech Republic, Afro Festival Brno 2024!

Starting from 2pm, the event will feature live music and dance from Guinee Toumboui, Jiří Bouda, Mamozi, Pentecost Praises & Worship Team, Jorda Unachukwu, Akwaaba Tribe and Jose Freedom, as well as:

a wide variety of cuisines from every part of Africa

Afro and dancehall dance workshops

Exhibitions of African handmade crafts, hair braiding, and artefacts

African traditional dance performances

an African fashion show

Presentations on the history and culture of participating African countries

When the party’s over, the afterparty is just beginning! The festival will move inside to Typos music club on Behounska, with DJs Belpee, Reba, and Kala playing Hiphop, Afrobeat, Latino and Amapiano music until 4am. Tickets for the afterparty are CZK 150.

For more information, see the Facebook event or email afrofestivalbrno@gmail.com.