Construction Work Begins On South Moravia’s Pálava Sanatorium

Construction work at the Pálava Sanatorium was formally launched on Monday with the tapping of the project’s foundation stone, in the presence of Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Health Minister Vlastimil Válek, and other dignitaries. The construction is scheduled to finish at the end of 2025, with the sanatorium due to open to patients in spring 2026.

The total cost of construction of the Pálava Sanatorium is estimated at CZK 784 million. The project is being partly financed by the European Union through the National Recovery Plan for the Czech Republic.

The construction is scheduled to finish at the end of 2025. Credit: JMK

The sanatorium is a key piece in the development of the health infrastructure in the region, as it will provide the missing follow-up medical rehabilitation care for patients after severe and critical conditions in the fields of neurology, neurosurgery, traumatology and orthopaedics.

“This is the largest medical event in the South Moravian Region, which has been in preparation for many years,” said Jan Grolich, Governor of the South Moravian Region. “Today, there is no similar rehabilitation facility following traumatic conditions and severe injuries in the whole of Moravia.” He added that the sanatorium will thus join the institutions in Kladruby and Hrabyna, where capacities are fully utilised, in the Czech Republic’s network of professional rehabilitation institutions.

On Monday, 4 March, representatives of the South Moravian Region, the Government of the Czech Republic and the Parliament took part in the ceremonial tapping, together with representatives of the contractors’ association.

“The Pálava Sanatorium is one of the largest investments in infrastructure and quality of life in the region in several years,” said Fiala. “The total expenditure on the project is around CZK 784 million, of which CZK 289 million comes from EU funds from the National Recovery Plan, which our government modified so that we can support projects that will really serve citizens.”

According to Fiala, the planned spa zone will eventually also be complemented by the construction of housing and a number of other investments, developing the area around Pasohlávek.

Health Minister Válek said the facility would help develop the network of aftercare providers, highlighting the local natural curative sources of thermal sulphur water, typical of South Moravia, which would have a beneficial effect on the rehabilitation of patients’ musculoskeletal systems.

As well as improving local healthcare coverage, the project should spur further development around the immediate area. Visualisation: JMK.

The facility will have a capacity of 214 people. There will be 80 medical rehabilitation rooms, including four rooms for the immobile. There will be 28 spa rooms for self-payers, of which two apartments and two rooms will be for immobile clients. The two underground floors will hold swimming pools and balneotherapy, as well as dressing rooms, warehouses, gastro preparation rooms and technical facilities. Examination rooms and outpatient clinics will be situated on the ground floor, alongside rehabilitation and massage facilities, gyms, a reception, cafe and dining rooms. The other three above-ground floors will contain wards, a meeting room, administrative offices, and a chapel.