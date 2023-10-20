Five years after their last concert in the Czech Republic, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators will return for their “Rest of the World” tour. Credit: Livenation.cz.

Brno, 20 Oct (BD) – Slash’s solo project, featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, will make a stop in the Czech Republic, in Brno more precisely. The concert will be part of the “Rest of the World tour”, which was announced on the band’s website on 18 October. It will include 32 cities worldwide. This follows the North American Tour of 2022 and 2023 which took place following the release of the latest studio album “4” on 11 February 2022.

Known especially as the main guitarist of the ultra-famous band “Guns n’ Roses” in the 1980s-90s, Slash has managed to remain a household name throughout the years. This is of course partly due to his legendary guitar abilities, which he has showcased through a series of different projects he founded since leaving Guns n’ Roses in 1996 (he returned in 2016). However, his unmistakable look also played a part in his success: the combination of long hair, sunglasses and bizarre top hats have turned him into an authentic icon in the world of rock music.

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators is a project that began in June 2011, when Slash, Kennedy and two additional band members, Todd Kerns and Brent Fitz, joined to collaborate on the guitarist’s second solo album, “Apocalyptic Love”, released in May 2012. They have gone on to record three more albums in the last 10 years.

For all fans of Rock n’ Roll, Slash and his accompanying band will be performing in Brno’s Winning Group Arena on 18 April 2024, five years after their last Czech appearance. Tickets will be on sale on Ticketmaster and Ticketportal networks starting today, 20 October at 10 am.