WHERE in Brno in October? The latest edition of the cultural magazine KAM v Brně (WHERE in Brno), with its dedicated English section at the back, has plenty of tips on what to do! Image: KAM v Brně

Brno, Oct 2 (WHERE in Brno) – What’s going on during October? Brno is looking forward to the second year of the unique club festival, Batch; NdB Ballet is organising Dance for Life, a ballet gala benefit evening in cooperation with the Masaryk Cancer Institute; and you can see many new exhibitions in local galleries and museums. We recommend checking out the new edition of WHERE. A dedicated English section at the back of the magazine will tell you everything you need to know, with the best tips on what to do in your free time.

The October edition of WHERE also contains an interview with Josef Buchta, bandleader of the B-Side Band and co-founder of Metro Music Bar – we took a walk through the city and talked about his work, music and much more. There is also an extensive photo report about nightlife in Brno. If you are learning Czech, reading these articles could be great practice.

Where to find WHERE? At all the regular places like cultural institutions and restaurants, but we recommend subscribing. Do you want to support the creators of the magazine? You can have KAM v Brne/WHERE in Brno delivered straight to your mailbox every month. Get a subscription at shop.pocketmedia.cz.