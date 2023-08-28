Photo: Festival “Mendel Je”, credit MMB

Brno, Aug 28 (CTK) – The City Council has agreed to financially support the Together organisation’s effort to achieve the putting of the local Old Brno Monastery complex on the UNESCO world heritage list as Brno’s another UNESCO-listed after the functionalist Tugendhat Villa, Mayor Marketa Vankova has told reporters.

The Together NGO, which looks after the legacy of Gregor Johann Mendel (1822-1884), the father of modern genetics and the Augustinian monastery’s former abbot, will receive a grant worth six million crowns over three years for preparing the the nomination documentation. The abbey originally wanted to put only Mendel’s greenhouse in the garden of the monastery on the UNESCO list. After a series of negotiations and expert consultations, the intention was extended to the monastery’s entire grounds.

The preparatory phase of the project, which also consists of, for example, holding an exhibition or conference, and the actual preparation of the nomination documentation will last until 2025.