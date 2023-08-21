Image: KK for Brno Daily.

Brno, August 21 (CTK) – A foreigner suspected of murder at the Brno Dam in June will be prosecuted at liberty as the Brno Regional Court decided on Thursday to release him from custody, the news server Denik.cz reported today.

The information was confirmed to CTK by Hynek Olma, the spokesman for the regional prosecutor’s office. According to the indictment, the 37-year-old foreigner attacked and injured two people with a knife near a tram station who ended up in hospital. One of them later died.

“All I can say is that the court actually ruled in closed session and the man was released from custody,” Olma said.

According to Denik, the Brno municipal court had already decided on the release from custody in late July. The state prosecutor filed a complaint against the decision, but the regional court upheld the municipal court’s decision.

The detention was replaced by supervision by a probation officer and a written promise by the accused not to commit criminal activity, to appear before the court, the prosecutor or the police when summoned, and to announce always in advance that he is about to leave the place of his residence, the newspaper reports.

“The reasons for the detention continue to exist, but they have been mitigated by replacing the detention with these guarantees,” Denik quoted Petra Lanickova, a spokesperson for the Brno municipal court, as saying. The man remains charged with murder.

The incident which happened on June 10 sparked riots in Brno. According to unconfirmed information, the man killed was a young Roma man and his attacker was a Ukrainian.

Soon after the young man’s death, hatred towards Ukrainians began to spread among parts of the Roma community.