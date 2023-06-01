WHERE in Brno in June? The latest edition of the cultural magazine KAM v Brně (WHERE in Brno), with its dedicated English section at the back, has plenty of tips on what to do! Image: KAM v Brně

Brno, June 1 (BD) – Wondering what the city has to offer as the summer season kicks off? Well, the best thing to do is read WHERE in Brno, your guide to local culture and gastronomy! What’s going on during June? Look forward to a festival season full of open-air shows, premieres of plays and films and other entertainment. The dedicated English section at the back of the magazine awaits you – as well as the best tips on what to do in your free time.

The June edition of WHERE also contains an interview with Ondřej Chybík, an architect internationally known for his great work – we took a walk through the city and talked about his work and architecture in Brno. There is also a feature photo report about famous innovations and technical monuments connected to Brno. If you are learning Czech, reading these articles could be great practice!

Where to find WHERE? At all the regular places, like cultural institutions and restaurants, but we recommend subscribing. Want to support the creators of the magazine? You can have KAM v Brne/WHERE in Brno delivered straight to your mailbox every month. Get a subscription at shop.pocketmedia.cz.

