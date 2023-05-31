Photo credit: praha.eu

Prague, May 31 (The Bohemian) – A pilot project in Prague using radio-frequency identification (RFID) chips placed on sorted waste containers will help the capital by optimising waste management on the basis of real-time data. The RFID chips will help the city monitor the collection of containers for sorted waste and thus improve service for its residents. The city is cooperating on this project with the municipal company Operator ICT and with waste management companies.

Read more on The Bohemian.