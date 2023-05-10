The deadline for Submissions is 21 May 2023. Photo credit: BSSWC.

Brno, 10 May (BD) – The 7th annual Brno Short Story Writing Contest (BSSWC) will have a record total prize money of CZK 17,000 to entice local writers to address the theme “Perfect Strangers” in a creative way.

The best short story will win CZK 10,000. Second place gets CZK 4,500. and third place CZK 2,500. The deadline for entries is Sunday, 21 May 2023.

In addition, this 2023 contest will have a prize for high school (or younger) students; the top two entries will get CZK 1,000.

The BSSWC is free to enter, only one entry per person. The short stories must be in English, maximum 2,500 words, and address the theme “Perfect Strangers”, while also being connected to Brno in some significant way. Entries must be created and written by the entrant, and submitted by email by midnight Sunday, 21 May 2023. The winners will be announced in June.

The jury includes a cross-section of local cultural icons and writing enthusiasts:

Don Sparling, a co-founder of the Brno Expat Centre and a longtime leader in the local expat and Masaryk University communities;

Tomáš Kačer, the head of the Department of English and American Studies at MU and a translator;

Anna Formánková, a translator and a book editor at MOBA Publishing House;

Anne Johnson, the winner of this contest in 2021 and a local producer of theatre;

Joe Lennon, a writer for Brno Daily and the Brno Expat Centre, and coordinator of the Writing Lab at Masaryk University.

The jury will be instructed that the contest is focused on creating a story that includes the theme “Perfect Strangers” in some significant way, as well as a clear connection to Brno. The story is the most important aspect, including writing, originality, character development, and plot development. It is understood that most of the entrants will not be native English speakers and that, in fact, this may be their first attempt to write creatively in English. All entrants should endeavour to adhere to the rules of English; however, spelling and grammar will not be critical for success.

Brno Daily and the Brno Expat Centre are the media sponsors of the BSSWC.

The Jetveo Platform and App Builder (jetveo.io) is an in-kind sponsor.

For more information, go to the contest website or the Facebook page. Send questions to brnowritersgroup@gmail.com.