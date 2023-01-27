Former senior military and NATO official Petr Pavel and ex-PM Andrej Babis. Photo credit: Vlada.cz/ martin strachon via Wikimedia commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

Prague, Jan 27 (CTK) – Today and tomorrow, Czechs will choose between two candidates, former senior military and NATO official Petr Pavel and ex-PM Andrej Babis (ANO), in the second round of the presidential election.

Pavel won the first round two weeks ago, but by a very small margin over Babis. He is now considered the favourite for the second round, according to opinion polls, bookmakers’ odds, and media assessments of the pre-election debates between the final two candidates.

The second round has been preceded by a sharp campaign, described as a battle of two cultures, in which the spread of half-truths, lies and threats was escalating. Outgoing President Milos Zeman described it as a kind of civil war.

Around 8.25 million voters are eligible to vote in the presidential election. Turnout in the first round was 68%. Roughly 2 million voted for Pavel, some 23,000 more than voted for Babis.

Pavel is also considered the favourite because, unlike his rival, he has managed to attract crowds of his supporters to main squares in Prague and other cities.

Some of the defeated candidates from the first round also got involved in Pavel’s campaign, including former university rector Danuse Nerudova, who finished third, and senators Pavel Fischer and Marek Hilser. Pavel could get up to 3.3 million extra votes from their supporters if all of them switched to supporting him in the second round.

Representatives of the five-party governing coalition have also voiced support for Pavel, whose campaign is promising stability, calm and order.

Zeman endorsed Babis immediately after the first round. Of the other parties, the extra-parliamentary Communist Party (KSCM) and far-right Trikolora have endorsed Babis, but they did not field their own candidates, unlike the opposition party Freedom and Direct Democracy (SPD), which nominated its MP Jaroslav Basta for president.

After the first round, SPD recommended against voting for Pavel. However, Babis angered supporters of Tomio Okamura’s party with his statement on Thursday that SPD was not and would never be considered as a coalition partner for ANO.

ANO leader Babis admitted that he had made mistakes at the press conference after the first-round results were announced, which he blamed on his emotions.

He also described his comments in a TV debate last Sunday as a mistake, when he said that as head of state he would not send Czech troops to help NATO allies Poland and the Baltic countries if they were attacked. Babis retracted his comments after the debate and later insisted that he would meet the NATO commitments.

Zeman recommended reacting to the escalating tension of the campaign calmly and with a smile.

Pavel has run his campaign on the defence of the values ​​on which he based his candidacy, namely decency and the rejection of manipulation and half-truths.

Pavel called on Babis, who calls himself a peacemaker, to withdraw his propaganda material stoking fears of the Czech Republic being dragged into an open armed conflict. Babis said such a call was nonsensical and accused Pavel’s supporters of aggressive behaviour.

On Tuesday, Babis cancelled his contact campaign and asked the police for temporary protection following death threats. Pavel, for his part, had to cancel part of his program at the beginning of this week due to illness.

The two candidates will meet in a final debate on the public Czech Radio later today.

Polling stations in the Czech Republic will open today from 2pm to 10pm, and on Saturday from 8am to 2pm, as usual. Voters will receive their ballot papers at the polling station.

Just as five years ago, the election results will be known one hour and a half after polling stations close. The final results should be promulgated in the Law Digest on Tuesday, 31 January, after being debated by the State Electoral Commission on Monday.

Complaints against the results can be filed with the Supreme Administrative Court from 1-10 February.

The new president will assume the post by taking the presidential oath before the Senate chairman at a joint session of both houses of parliament. Zeman’s second and final five-year term in office ends on 8 March.

The presidential election is costing the state around CZK 800 million. Under the law, Pavel and Babis could spend up to CZK 50 million each on their campaigns. Money raised above this limit must be donated to charity, along with unused gifts from sponsors.

Unlike other elections, the presidential candidates cannot expect any state contributions to election costs. On the contrary, they are obliged to submit the accounts for their campaign expenses.